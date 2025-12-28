Diary of a Punter
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Social care in crisis
Recent article at Unherd
Jul 31
•
Paul S
35
3
Public service announcement
I'm fine
Jul 9
•
Paul S
184
33
8
January 2026
Selfish and Stupid
But doing it anyway
Jan 31
•
Paul S
1,236
121
86
Turning on a dime
Call me Temujin
Jan 12
•
Paul S
144
32
9
December 2025
Immortality, Suicide, all that fun stuff
A sort of placeholder
Dec 28, 2025
•
Paul S
75
9
2
Christmas Spirits
'Tis the season etc.
Dec 10, 2025
•
Paul S
98
19
7
Calling in the cavalry
Second strike
Dec 2, 2025
•
Paul S
68
18
4
November 2025
Dispatch from the Front
In which I go to war with my local wheelchair services
Nov 20, 2025
•
Paul S
17
14
Assisted dying is not a sandwich
Taking the burdens of judgement seriously
Nov 13, 2025
•
Paul S
54
15
4
October 2025
The Cage
Happy Halloween?
Oct 31, 2025
•
Paul S
72
8
3
Forms of Failure
Or, why moral luck is a bitch
Oct 19, 2025
•
Paul S
120
30
8
Bus Battles
Gamma Chimp
Oct 8, 2025
•
Paul S
122
38
6
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