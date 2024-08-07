Enough people have gotten in contact in various ways, asking if I'm alright, such that I feel a quick update is in order.

In the grand scheme of things, yes.

On the physical side, putting aside for now that my body is a wreckage site that will only get worse with time, I'm doing OK. No further complications, with UTIs and spasms under control, for once. Again I've won the lottery, and ended up with good carers from a good agency. Being in contact with somebody from rehab who did not end up with good carers, I know that this is nothing to be sniffed that.

On the mental side, well… it's a process. My occupational therapist in rehab told me that most people find the first 3 to 6 months after leaving hospital the hardest. My physical therapist was even more blunt: she said I should expect the first year to be “hell”. So far, I can't argue with that (and whilst I had hoped that the four months in a nursing home would count towards getting through this hard period, as that was really just limbo, I don't think it did). I've been able to distract myself with academic research and writing, which is certainly more than nothing. But it's hard to feel like it's enough. The fundamental problem is that my life now feels devoid of meaning. Lacking meaning, the daily indignities, and routine unpleasantness of just being alive, frequently do not feel worth it. As good as my carers are, I am finding it impossible to adjust to a life of total dependency. For a full explanation of where those kinds of thoughts go, you could try reading this. It will give you a sense where I'm at.

But I guess we'll see how it develops. Switzerland is not an option (yet) so I have no choice but to keep going for now.

In the meantime, if you want to read something more substantive of mine, I've just had a piece published over at Unherd. It features tragic stabbings, racists, and descriptions of the indignity of disability. You know, the kind of content I used to provide more regularly here. “Enjoy”.