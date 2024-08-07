Diary of a Punter

Diary of a Punter

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Sam Redlark's avatar
Sam Redlark
Aug 7, 2024

The search for meaning (in this sense a very practical search, focused on the self, as opposed to the more nebulous pondering of the French existentialists that borders on hang-wringing) is going to narrow down to an activity of the mind. Your body fell from the sky and was broken on the rocks. If you start a YouTube fitness channel called 'Paul's finger gym' I'll subscribe more from morbid curiosity, but its the mental faculties that are the fertile ground.

There is the issue of the impact that confinement can have on the mind; how that effects the mental processes and how do you mitigate that? These past few days I have been convalescing at home in extraordinary agony which is an unfortunate symptom of my illness. Because of my condition I can't take ibuprofen. I cannot bear the thought of taking stronger medication and becoming a pharmaceutical junky so I take the pain as it comes, as a tasting menu for hell. It bears mentioning that I am acquainted with people who endure far worse, and that is unfathomable to me.

I have been digesting the world exclusively through the prism of the Internet which is near boundless in its reach but is otherwise a distortion of reality that is curated by one's confirmation biases – a fairground mirror that one whittles down to narrower and narrower vistas. You end up festering in the fabricated anger of the like-minded and mistaking that for reality, when reality is bigger than God, multi-faceted and contradictory, humbling when you allow it to wash over you and injurious to the ego when you deny it.

An expression that was briefly in vogue online but appears to have fallen out of favour is “touch grass”. Often this used shut down go an argument with the implication that a person has become detached from reality and should go outside and reconnect. Condescension aside, it's good advice.

When I am able, I will, in the course of a day, separate myself from the clamour of voices. I will leave the house with my keys in my pocket and nothing else. I will walk and allow my thoughts to naturally turn themselves over. It doesn't take very long for perspective to restore itself. I am painting a picture of myself as the Wanderer above the Sea of Fog in the painting by Caspar David Friedrich, that was for many years used as the cover for Ecce Homo. It's more prosaic than that. It's acknowledging the moonlight as it ripples on the dark water in the Thames estuary, or catching a glimpse of the street light reflecting dimly in the lysergic glazing of a trio of life-size ceramic emperor penguins crowded together at one end of a second-floor apartment balcony.

It's a re-calibration of the mind. When I don't do it I get bogged down. Nothing gets done, or at least not well. I've been thinking about how I might achieve a similar result when I can't get out of bed, or off the floor. Meditation perhaps. Some way of figuratively raising myself up above myself that doesn't involve the consumption of certain types of mushroom.

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Farrah Jarral's avatar
Farrah Jarral
Aug 7, 2024

also, your conclusion in the Unherd arricle made me laugh. Not that this is a laughing matter really, but that expression of just wanting these idiots to “fuck off” really hit the spot for me and many of my Londoner friends.

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