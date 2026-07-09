Diary of a Punter

Diary of a Punter

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Barbara Ruttenberg's avatar
Barbara Ruttenberg
Jul 9

I remember clearly when you first wrote after your accident. What a long journey and arduous climb you have endured. I am 89 and I am inspired by your amazing spirit that helps me deal with the challenges of old age. Thank you, Paul, for sharing your life with us.

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Alison Wride's avatar
Alison Wride
Jul 9

Thank you. As someone who doesn’t ’know’ you, I really appreciate the update. I’m very glad that things are going well for you. (Obvious caveats around relativity and context).

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